Rhumbix - Autodesk University

The last few months of Q4 are filled with customer visits and conferences. We’re especially pleased to be attending Autodesk University, in Las Vegas, NV on November 12 – 15. The event brings together over 10,000 professionals from construction, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, and media creation.

We’re pleased to be presenting during several key sessions and we will have a booth featuring live demos of the Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 integration as well as the full suite of Rhumbix products. Rhumbix and Autodesk now integrate Time & Materials Tracking and BIM 360 Cost Management products to help General Contractors and Subcontractors better manage their T&M (aka “ﬁeld change order”) process via a cloud-based paperless solution for generating, reporting, tracking, and approving T&M tags. By ingesting data from Autodesk’s Cost Management module, approved cost item numbers will be passed to Rhumbix, ensuring that all tags are categorized correctly with the proper supporting documentation.

Want to learn more? Catch our CEO and Co-founder Zach Scheel at one of his sessions below:

November 12 – Connect & Construct

1:30-3:00 PM, Palazzo N, Level 5

‘How Field Construction Technology and BIM 360 Build Better Together’ – How high-quality field-level data impacts your workflow.

November 13 – Autodesk University

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM, Marcello 4503, Level 4

‘BIM 360 and Integrations: A Modern Construction Technology Platform’

We’ll discuss the benefits of a fully integrated BIM 360 platform with processes that include estimating, bid management, submittals, and photo management.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Construction Hub

Community Meetup: Q&A session on ‘How to use Construction Data’

Can’t make it to any of our sessions? Be sure to stop by booth #C12 at Connect & Construct and booth #B1000 at AU. Our team will be available to show you how Rhumbix modernizes construction field operations by helping builders go paperless in the field. We’ll also be sharing some new Rhumbix swag: hats, notebooks, pop-sockets, whiskey stones, and more. See you there!