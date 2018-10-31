Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Rhumbix - Autodesk University

RhumbixOctober 31, 2018 • 2 min read

The last few months of Q4 are filled with customer visits and conferences. We’re especially pleased to be attending Autodesk University, in Las Vegas, NV on November 12 – 15. The event brings together over 10,000 professionals from construction, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, and media creation.

We’re pleased to be presenting during several key sessions and we will have a booth featuring live demos of the Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 integration as well as the full suite of Rhumbix products. Rhumbix and Autodesk now integrate Time & Materials Tracking and BIM 360 Cost Management products to help General Contractors and Subcontractors better manage their T&M (aka “ﬁeld change order”) process via a cloud-based paperless solution for generating, reporting, tracking, and approving T&M tags. By ingesting data from Autodesk’s Cost Management module, approved cost item numbers will be passed to Rhumbix, ensuring that all tags are categorized correctly with the proper supporting documentation.

Want to learn more? Catch our CEO and Co-founder Zach Scheel at one of his sessions below:

November 12 – Connect & Construct
1:30-3:00 PM, Palazzo N, Level 5
‘How Field Construction Technology and BIM 360 Build Better Together’ – How high-quality field-level data impacts your workflow.

November 13 – Autodesk University
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM, Marcello 4503, Level 4
‘BIM 360 and Integrations: A Modern Construction Technology Platform’
We’ll discuss the benefits of a fully integrated BIM 360 platform with processes that include estimating, bid management, submittals, and photo management.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Construction Hub
Community Meetup: Q&A session on ‘How to use Construction Data’

Can’t make it to any of our sessions? Be sure to stop by booth #C12 at Connect & Construct and booth #B1000 at AU. Our team will be available to show you how Rhumbix modernizes construction field operations by helping builders go paperless in the field. We’ll also be sharing some new Rhumbix swag: hats, notebooks, pop-sockets, whiskey stones, and more.  See you there!

Learn how Rhumbix is helping contractors like you

The way construction is built is changing. Find resources to stay on top of the latest news.

construction technology

4 Minute Read

A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

construction technology

10 Minute Read

How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template

Construction Productivity

9 Minute Read

The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management