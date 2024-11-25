Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Rhumbix Closes $14.3M Series B Round

Rhumbix Closes $14.3M Series B Round

RhumbixNovember 25, 2024 • 1 min read

Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has closed a $14.3 million Series B round of funding led by Blackhorn Ventures and Tenfore Holdings, with participation from Greylock Partners, S28 Capital, South Park Ventures, and Glynn Capital. The San Francisco-based construction tech company, launched by two U.S. Navy veterans in 2014, modernizes construction field operations, helping builders go paperless in the field and improve how they measure and manage labor productivity.

Learn how Rhumbix is helping contractors like you

The way construction is built is changing. Find resources to stay on top of the latest news.

construction technology

4 Minute Read

A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

construction technology

10 Minute Read

How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template

Construction Productivity

9 Minute Read

The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management