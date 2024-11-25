Rhumbix Closes $14.3M Series B Round

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has closed a $14.3 million Series B round of funding led by Blackhorn Ventures and Tenfore Holdings, with participation from Greylock Partners, S28 Capital, South Park Ventures, and Glynn Capital. The San Francisco-based construction tech company, launched by two U.S. Navy veterans in 2014, modernizes construction field operations, helping builders go paperless in the field and improve how they measure and manage labor productivity.