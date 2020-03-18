Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.12

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
[et_pb_section fb_built=”1″ admin_label=”section” _builder_version=”3.0.47″][et_pb_row admin_label=”row” _builder_version=”3.0.48″ background_size=”initial” background_position=”top_left” background_repeat=”repeat”][et_pb_column type=”4_4″ _builder_version=”3.0.47″][et_pb_text admin_label=”Text” _builder_version=”3.0.74″ background_size=”initial” background_position=”top_left” background_repeat=”repeat”]We are excited to announce v4.12 of our Rhumbix Mobile App! v4.12 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Mobile platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest![/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][/et_pb_row][/et_pb_section]