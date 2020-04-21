Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.13

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is excited to announce v4.13 of our Rhumbix Mobile App! v4.13 includes UI upgrades for a smoother workflow.
Filter by ” and ‘
Many of our users have materials in their Rhumbix project settings that include quotation marks (“) and apostrophes (‘), especially when they’re used to describe items measured by feet and inches. When looking up these materials in the search bar for T&M Tracking, users can now include quotation marks and apostrophes with ease.
Timecard Summary UI
v4.13 includes minor aesthetic changes to the Timecard Summary page, such as changing the position of the Sign and Text buttons. Despite these changes, the standard workflow to view and sign off on your Timecards remains the same.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!