Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.18

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Today, our team at Rhumbix released v4.18 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v4.18 contains no major changes but includes bug fixes and backend updates for improved performance.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!