Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.22

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.22 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.22 includes an update for uploading images onto your Timecards and Field Forms on the App.
Pending Uploads
On v4.22 of our Mobile App, we’ve included a new page in the Profile tab to see Pending Uploads. When uploading photos onto your Field Forms and Timecards, you can now use the Pending Uploads page to ensure that the images have uploaded successfully.
This new update ensures that all photos and files upload successfully onto your T&M Forms and Timecards so that your team has access to clean images and files, allowing for a smoother and more efficient experience.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!