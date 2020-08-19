Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.23

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.23 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.23 includes an update for weather data on Field Forms.
Temperature Data
On v4.23, the weather section in Field Forms will now include Temperature data. Based off the location data generated from the project address and the Work Performed On date, Rhumbix will automatically generate Temperature and Weather conditions so you don’t have to.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!