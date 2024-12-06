Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.25

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.25 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.25 includes an update to Timecard Imports.
Import Timecards to T&M
In v4.25, we’ve made a update to our imports from Timecards to Field Forms. In the “Import Data from Time Card” page, we’ve added a few more details to the Timecard Details to show the start and end times, as well as the number of workers on each Time Card.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!