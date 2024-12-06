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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.30

RhumbixDecember 06, 2024 • 2 min read

Our team is happy to announce v4.30 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v4.30 will be a mandatory update for all T&M customers with pricing enabled. In addition to bug fixes for smoother performance, v4.30 includes a new menu interface for Productivity which can now be found under Analytics for applicable users.

Mandatory Update for T&M with Pricing

All customers with pricing enabled T&M are required to update their app to v4.30. Priced T&M users who are not running v4.30 or newer will soon be unable to complete T&M Forms. To proactively download and install the most up-to-date version of the app, please use the links below from your mobile device.

Apple/IOS App Store
Android/Google Play

Analytics Dashboard

Users running v4.30 or later will now see the Productivity tab has been renamed to Analytics.

Productivity is now Analytics

To view your Productivity Dashboard, press the Analytics tab at the bottom of the screen. You can select Productivity Menu to view the dashboard.

Tap Productivity Menu to view your PT dashboard.

This page has been updated for plans coming in future releases. Stay tuned for more information.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

 

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