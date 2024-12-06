Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.31

RhumbixDecember 06, 2024 • 1 min read

Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.31 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! While there are no new user-facing features, v.4.31 contains bug fixes for smoother performance on the app, as well as improved processes for backend tracking.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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