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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.40

RhumbixJuly 21, 2021 • 2 min read

Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.40 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! In addition to bug fixes, we have introduced new action menus to our Field Forms and Time Cards on Mobile.

Bug Fixes

  • Users have reported a bug on Timekeeping where Cost Codes were ordered incorrectly. Our team has fixed the issue and will now first be ordered by project and then the cost codes within that project.

Field Form Approvals and Actions on Mobile

In v4.40, users can now change the status of their Field Forms on Mobile. Users will have access to move Field Forms forward through their approvals workflow and change the statuses as they would on Web.

Users will now see a Change Status button on the bottom right of the screen when viewing a Field Form. In addition, there is now an Actions menu available in the top right of the page.

We have also introduced a new Actions menu to Field Forms which can be found in the top right of the page when viewing a form. This menu will house the Import From and Delete Form options, as well as our new Copy To function that allows users to reuse data in their Field Forms and Time Cards!

Time Card Actions

We have also created an Actions menu for our Time Cards too when viewing a Timecard Summary. Users can find the Edit, Delete, and Duplicate options here. Users can also find the new Copy To function that allows users to reuse data in their Field Forms.

The Actions menu can be found when viewing the Time Card Summary page.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

 

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