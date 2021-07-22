Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.41

Two releases in one week! Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.41 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! We have some exciting news for our Office Staff users in v.4.41.

Office Staff on Mobile

In v4.41, users assigned the Office Staff-role can now log into and use our mobile app! The Office Staff role has always been a self-entry role so that same functionality is reflected on Mobile. This is a highly requested feature that opens up access to our most streamlined timekeeping entry experience on Mobile. Office Staff users are also able to use our Field Forms workflows on Mobile with the same access and permissions on Web.

Improved Layouts on Newer Device Models

We’ve updated our Mobile App library in 4.41 that detects device models and adjusts our mobile layout accordingly. We know that some devices have screens with notches or large radii, such as newer iPhones. This would lead to minor display issues that are now resolved.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!