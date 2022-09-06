Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.44
Chelsie La Vrar • September 06, 2022 • 1 min read
Rhumbix has released v4.44 of the Mobile App! While there are no new features, v4.44 includes bug fixes and optimizations. Including an incremental improvement to TK cost code loading.
Bug Fixes
- A user reported a bug where cost codes were not loading on mobile preventing the user from selecting previously downloaded cost codes while new cost codes were still being loaded. Our team has resolved this issue and by providing an improvement to our TK cost code loading! This will allow users to select previously downloaded cost codes while new cost codes are being loaded and updated in the picklist.
- A user reported a bug where filtering field forms by certain workflows status wouldn’t return all the intended results. Our team has resolved this issue and now field forms can be easily filtered and return the intended results.
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