Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.45

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v4.45 of the Mobile App! While there are no new features, v4.45 includes a new mobile ripple effect and bug fixes.
We’re excited to share our new mobile touch ripple effect! The customer will now have more precise interactions with the touchable area of specific actions. It is also great for recognizing clickable buttons even if the button is currently disabled. A helpful and useful tool that will improve the user experience.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!