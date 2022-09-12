Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.48

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v4.48 of the Mobile App! This release includes some minor features and sets the stage for us to be able to open up % Complete as a Production Tracking (PT) entry type soon in a subsequent web release.
Production Tracking totals across the user’s timecards are now shown on Daily/Weekly View as aggregates in addition to the Timecard Summary (existing functionality).
All alert messages are now native Rhumbix UI. We moved all message to native alerts for a better experience and due to some inconsistency across devices.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!