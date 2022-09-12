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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.48

RhumbixSeptember 12, 2022 • 2 min read

Rhumbix has released v4.48 of the Mobile App! This release includes some minor features and sets the stage for us to be able to open up % Complete as a Production Tracking (PT) entry type soon in a subsequent web release.

Day/Week View PT Totals

Production Tracking totals across the user’s timecards are now shown on Daily/Weekly View as aggregates in addition to the Timecard Summary (existing functionality).

Rhumbix production tracking mobile
User production totals can now also be seen on Day View and Week View

New Alert Messages

All alert messages are now native Rhumbix UI. We moved all message to native alerts for a better experience and due to some inconsistency across devices.

Rhumbix Improvements
Alert messages have a new look/feel throughout the application

Fixes

  • A few users reported a crash when editing a cost code in a cost-coded labor sections in a Field Workflows on a previously submitted form. This has been resolved.
  • A fix has been made to an issue a few users reported where note or quantity duplicate after editing and updating a previously timecard from mobile.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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