Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.6

We are happy to announce v.4.6 of our Rhumbix App on iOS and Android OS! In addition to bug fixes for optimized performance, our new updates bring greater control and visibility over your employee classifications.

Timekeeping: Employee Classification

Rhumbix users will now see updates to employee classification in real-time when creating time cards on your mobile platform. When your teammates set up time cards, any updates made to their classification or trade on the Rhumbix Dashboard will show instantly. This will prevent the need to add shift extras or make larger changes to time cards, which makes for a more cohesive and smoother workflow!

Visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to make sure you have the latest version of our app. We recommend turning on Automatic Updates on your iOS or Android mobile device to save you time!

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!