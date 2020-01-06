Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.9

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Happy 2020 Rhumbix users! From our team to yours, we hope you all have had great holidays and a smooth transition back into the field 🙂
We are excited to announce v4.9 of our Rhumbix Mobile App, our first release of 2020! v4.9 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Mobile platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!