Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.100

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix has released v3.100 of the Web-App. v3.100 will include a new update for photos attached to Field Forms.
Field Form Photo Previews
In v3.100, all Field Forms on the web will no longer show thumbnail previews for attached photos. Users can still see that photos are attached, but instead of seeing a thumbnail preview of the image, they will see a photo icon with a URL link similar to the other attachment file types. Users can then click on the icon to link to each of the full images attached.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!