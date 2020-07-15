Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.101

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix has released v3.101 of the Web-App! v3.101 contains no major changes to the platform but includes bug fixes and backend updates for improved performance.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!