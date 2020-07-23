Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.102

Our team at Rhumbix has released v3.102 of the Web-App! v3.102 contains a new counting system for Field Forms.

Field Form Counter

In v3.102, Rhumbix is introducing a new Form Number Counting system for Field Form Users. In the past, Field Forms had a unique 6-digit Tag ID Number used to identify each form. Moving forward, Field Forms will now also have a Form Number linked to identify forms on the project level. This number is based on the project, the type of Field Form (T&M, Daily Report, Health Assessment, etc.), and number of Field Forms.

Field Forms will still have the unique 6-Digit Tag ID Number, which can be found above the Form Number on the form itself, or on the list view in the Web-App.

While the Tag ID has helped users stay organized with their Field Forms, the Form Number is another level of organization that can be useful for users as well. This new feature helps users to keep track of Field Forms within a project better.

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