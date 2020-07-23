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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.102

RhumbixJuly 23, 2020 • 1 min read

Our team at Rhumbix has released v3.102 of the Web-App! v3.102 contains a new counting system for Field Forms.

Field Form Counter

In v3.102, Rhumbix is introducing a new Form Number Counting system for Field Form Users. In the past, Field Forms had a unique 6-digit Tag ID Number used to identify each form. Moving forward, Field Forms will now also have a Form Number linked to identify forms on the project level. This number is based on the project, the type of Field Form (T&M, Daily Report, Health Assessment, etc.), and number of Field Forms.

Field Forms will now be given a Form Number based on the project and type of Field Form. They will also receive a unique serialized number which corresponds to the tag ID in our backend.

Field Forms will still have the unique 6-Digit Tag ID Number, which can be found above the Form Number on the form itself, or on the list view in the Web-App.

The Tag ID and Form Number can now be found in the list view.

While the Tag ID has helped users stay organized with their Field Forms, the Form Number is another level of organization that can be useful for users as well. This new feature helps users to keep track of Field Forms within a project better.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

 

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