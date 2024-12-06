Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.105

Our team at Rhumbix has released v3.105 of the Web-App! v3.105 brings new updates to the calendar and date selector in the right rail.

Right Rail Calendar

The right rail navigation now uses one calendar format throughout the Web App to make the end user experience more intuitive. In the right rail, there will now be one or two inputs for dates. You can click on the date field to reveal a calendar where you can select the date, or you can type the date into the input. For the timekeeping week view you will notice the second date field is grayed out, this will be the case for any set time range view. Please see below for visuals.

Weekly View

Daily View

All Other List Views

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!