Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.109

Our team at Rhumbix is pleased to announce v3.109 of the Web-App! v3.109 includes an update to Materials for our Field Form users.

Company Level Materials

Prior to v3.109, Materials have been project specific where users are able to configure material lists only on a project level. This model was different from how Employees and Equipment were manageable on a company and project. In v3.109, Materials will behave more similarly to the Employee and Equipment lists where they can be managed on a company and project level.

In the same fashion of Equipment and Team Members, you can add Materials onto individual projects and pull these items from a master list based in your Company Settings Materials page. You can then add those materials onto Field Forms and add unit pricing (if available)!

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