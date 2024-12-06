Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.110

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is pleased to announce v3.110 of the Web-App! v3.110 includes an update to images on Field Forms.
Field Form Image Thumbnails
We are excited to announce that thumbnails are returning to images on Field Forms! Since v3.100, Field Forms have had images displayed on PDFs as photo icons with the unique photo URL listed underneath. In v3.110, Field Forms will no longer have photo icons and instead will show the image as a thumbnail!
Please note that while images will now show a thumbnail, attachments like PDFs, Spreadsheets, and Documents will still appear with a document icon.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!