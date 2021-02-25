Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.118

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.118 of the Web-App, two releases in one week! v3.118 brings an addition to Materials on our Public API, as well as some groundwork for a new feature coming out in a future release.
Material Pricing in Public API
In v3.118, material pricing can be applied via our Public API. The new endpoint is material_pricing and allows material unit rates for T&M to be integrated in bulk. Like employees with the last release, materials must first be assigned to any given project with existing endpoints or through the UI before pricing can be applied to each material/project.
Our Public API documentation can be found here.
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