Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.119

Rhumbix has released v3.119 of the Web-App! V3.119 includes bug fixes and backend updates for smoother performance, as well as an update to the Team Members page for our companies using the Groups and Large Organizations (GLO) feature. V3.119 also brings a minor update to the filters in the Right Rail.

Company Team Member Groups Column

In v3.119, GLO companies will see a new column on Company Team Members showing Group assignments for any given employee. This allows Admins, Payroll Admins, and PMs in Rhumbix to see employee Group assignments in one place for any given employee. Also, when exporting the Company Team Members list, this column will populate in the CSV or Excel Spreadsheet. Payroll Admins and PMs will only see Group Names they can access.

At this time, you cannot add an employee to a group from Company Team Members. This action must still be done through the Groups page under Company Settings. Editing groups through the Company Team Members page may be seen in a future release.

Right Rail Filter Improvement

We received some feedback that Right Rail filters should be more clear when nothing is selected. Rhumbix has changed the default text from “Select…” to “Showing All…” in the filters when nothing is selected. Please note all Right Rail functionality remains the same.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!