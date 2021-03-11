Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.120

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.120 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes and backend updates, v3.120 also brings a new branding feature for Field Forms.
Company Logo
In v3.120, users are now able to set up Company Logos for their Rhumbix accounts. The Company Logo will now populate in all Field Forms in the top left header. This feature allows companies to distinguish their Field Forms with their own personal branding.
For step- by-step instructions and tips on how to set up your Company Logo, check out our Support Center.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!