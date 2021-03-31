Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.121

Rhumbix has released v3.121 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes and backend updates, v3.121 also brings an upgrade to our Company Settings Team Members page for customers using our GLO feature.

GLO: Team Member Groups Easy Assign

In v3.119, Rhumbix released a new Groups column on the Company Settings Team Members page that shows each employee’s group assignments. Now in v3.121, employees can utilize that column to assign each employee into Groups.

To assign an employee to Groups, double click into the field in the Groups column and select the Groups using the dropdown menu. You can also remove group assignments by clicking the x next to each group. This is a new and efficient way to ensure your teammates are assigned to the correct groups without having to navigate around to the different group members pages.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!