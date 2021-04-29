Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.124

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.124 of the Web-App! While there are no new features or updates to the user interface, v3.124 includes backend updates for smoother performance.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!