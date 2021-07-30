Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.128

Rhumbix has released v3.128 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.128 brings new updates for our Field Form Bundle users.
Bundling for General Contractors and Owners
Earlier this year, we released Bundles and Cover Sheets for Field Forms users and at the time, we had a limitation that prevented users from creating bundles across multiple projects. We are excited to share that in v3.128, Bundles are now open to our GCs and Owner companies and will be compatible with project share setups!
Please see below for a few things to note regarding this update:
As a GC/Owner, users can view any bundled forms created by the Subcontractor.
As a GC/Owner, users can bundle Subcontractor forms for themselves.
The Subcontractor can see any self-created bundles but the Subcontractor cannot see bundles created by the GC/Owner.
Bug Fixes
A user reported issues with editing and deleting Bundles from the Web App. The root issue in this comes from a parameter that needed updating in order to allow this capability. Our team has resolved this issue and users can now edit and delete Bundles with ease.
Several users have reported an issue with the project selector in our Right Rail where users were unable to search another project after one was already selected. This would require users to scroll through their project list to select multiple projects, which would be more time consuming if users had a lot of projects. Our team has resolved this issue and users can now use the project selector as expected.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!
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