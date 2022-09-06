Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.133

Rhumbix has released v3.133 of the Web-App! v3.133 brings the exciting release of our Formik Forms Web UI to all our field form users!

Formik Forms Web UI

We’re excited to announce our new Formik Forms Web UI for our field forms users! Formik Forms will be replacing our classic UI and will provide an improved user experience for all Rhumbix field form users.

Formik Forms offers a more professional look and feel starting with a new logo driven header. We’ve removed the lowercase field names and instead will showcase a more polished document. There is now live validation of fields making it easier to recognize required fields. Users will also receive clearer messaging, if for any reason, the form fails to save.

For users who would like to continue using our classic UI forms, we provided the option to switch back to classic view. We expect this to be optional until early 2022.

Highlights

Formik Forms will provide Rhumbix users a hybrid signature pad! Users will have the option to type-to-sign OR draw-to-sign by selecting the functionality they wish to use.

Weather updates are now available on the web app! This option was previously only available on mobile, but can now be updated on the web app based on the relevant date entered.

We know these amazing improvements will be a wonderful benefit to our users!

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!