Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.88

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.88! In addition to bug fixes, v3.88 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Web platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!

v3.88 will also include stronger filter settings coded into the backend. While there won’t be any immediate changes to the interface, you will be able to search and comb through your data more precisely to speed up your workflow.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!