Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.90

RhumbixFebruary 19, 2020 • 1 min read

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.90! v3.90 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Web platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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