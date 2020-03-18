Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.93

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.93! v3.93 includes improvements to our notification emails.
Email Notifications for Admins and Active Employees
v3.93 will include an update to how our email notifications will be sent out. Some users have reported that their employees have been receiving email notifications even when they are removed from projects. Moving forward, email notifications will only be sent to Admins and Employees who are marked active on projects.
Check out our Support Center for more information on how to manage email notifications.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!