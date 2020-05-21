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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.97

RhumbixMay 21, 2020 • 2 min read

Our team at Rhumbix has been hard at work to release a new version of the Web-App in v3.97! v3.97 includes a much-requested update for attachments on your field forms, as well as new configurable fields for your project settings.

Attach Files to Field Forms

In v3.97, users can now upload supplemental files directly onto their forms on the web-app in addition to photos. This is a great feature that can help keep your documents clean and organized. You may find that by uploading files instead of photos of documents, your file sizes may be reduced. At this time, we are currently supporting .doc, .pdf, .csv, and .xls files. Please note that these files can only be attached through the web platform and not the mobile app.

Project Start and End Dates

Users can now add start and end dates for a project in the configurations page. When clicking on “Create New Project” or “Configurations” under Project Settings in the left menu, two new fields will be available to record the project’s start date and end date. If you are setting up a project in Rhumbix that has not started yet, you can now add your projected start date. If your project is in progress and you have a projected end date, you can enter that information too.

The new start and end dates feature can help you keep track of your project. Please note that these are not mandatory fields.

User Settings

In versions prior to v3.97, users would click on their email address in the top left of the page to access account settings, such as changing their password, logging out, and managing email notifications. These options have now been moved to the bottom of the left-hand menu under a new section called User Settings.

User Settings can be found at the bottom of the main menu. These tabs function exactly the same as before.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

 

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