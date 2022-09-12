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Rhumbix Mobile Release Update | 4.53 through 4.58

Rhumbix Mobile Release Update | 4.53 through 4.58

Chelsie La VrarSeptember 12, 2022 • 2 min read

Here’s what’s new in the Rhumbix Mobile App for June and July 2022!

There were no major feature updates, but we did have a few minor bug fixes to make the user experience smoother.

Bug Fixes

4.53

  • Update to Daily and Weekly View: Calendar dots for time cards with only production values created from Web Production will no longer appear on Daily and Weekly View.
  • Negative Budget Values: An issue was reported where negative budget values crashed the mobile app on tablets. This has now been resolved.

4.54

  • Android Time card Issue: An issue was reported where the Time card setup screen would sometimes crash when clicking next. This has now been resolved.

4.55

  • Multi-edit option under Timekeeping: An issue was reported where the multi-edit option under timekeeping was not allowing the list to become editable. This has now been resolved.
  • Copy To: The Copy To feature was causing the information in the original form to change, the back navigation was missing, and the Action Menu was missing. These issues have now been resolved.

4.56

  • No bug updates

4.57

  • No bug updates

4.58

  • Duplicate Entries in Time cards Import: An issue was reported where duplicate entries appeared in the time cards import list due to the list not clearing after each import. This has now been resolved.

You can find more information about Rhumbix at our Support Center. You can also reach out with questions to support@Rhumbix.com. Opt in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to keep up with the latest product news!

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