Rhumbix Music Drop – “Boots on the Ground”

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Built for the Field. Backed by the Beat.
Boots on the ground, hard hats high—Rhumbix got your back. There’s power in showing up every day. And now, there’s a song for that.
Introducing “Boots on the Ground”—an original Rhumbix anthem, inspired by the crews who make construction move. From timekeeping to compliance, we’ve always had your back. Now, we’ve got your soundtrack.
Hit play, turn it up, and show your crew what digital grit sounds like.
There’s power in showing up every day.
And now, there’s a song for that.