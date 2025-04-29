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Rhumbix Music Drop – “Boots on the Ground”

Rhumbix Music Drop – “Boots on the Ground”

PeritusApril 29, 2025 • 1 min read

Built for the Field. Backed by the Beat.

Boots on the ground, hard hats high—Rhumbix got your back. There’s power in showing up every day. And now, there’s a song for that.

Introducing “Boots on the Ground”—an original Rhumbix anthem, inspired by the crews who make construction move. From timekeeping to compliance, we’ve always had your back. Now, we’ve got your soundtrack.

Hit play, turn it up, and show your crew what digital grit sounds like.

New Anthem for the Field: “Boots on the Ground” by Rhumbix

There’s power in showing up every day.
And now, there’s a song for that.

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