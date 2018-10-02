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Rhumbix–Our Favorite Events this Month

Rhumbix–Our Favorite Events this Month

RhumbixOctober 02, 2018 • 2 min read

We’re prepping for a very busy couple of months–customer visits, conferences, and a few amazing trade shows. Find out where we will be. If you’re attending and want to meet 1 on 1 with us, shoot us a note at info@rhumbix.com and we will get you scheduled.

Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) 75th Annual Convention:
October 14-17, 2018 – San Diego, CA
Booth #307
The SMACNA international trade association represents 1,834-member firms in 97 chapters worldwide.  This annual event is a Rhumbix favorite, with stellar sessions, speakers and networking events. Our team will be there to attend presentations, chat with industry experts and meet valued customers and prospects alike. We’re also excited to demo our newest solution, the Rhumbix Time & Materials Tracking Tool.

We’ll be showing how, via any device, risk is mitigated with an intuitive, digital change order process solution via T&M tags that eliminates lost tags, allows for real-time tag generation, submission, and finally approval by the General Contractor.

We’re also thrilled that Rhumbix COO Drew DeWalt will speak during the Labor & Technology Forum on Wednesday, Oct 17, 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. He’ll discuss how changing technologies will impact the sheet metal/HVAC industry over the next 3-5 years and beyond. Drew will be joined by SMART General President, Joseph Sellers, Jr. and moderator Deborah Wyandt, Esq., SMACNA Executive Director, Labor Relations.

Lean Construction Institute (LCI) Congress:
October 15-19, 2018 – Orlando, FL
Booth #23
There are so many great reasons to attend—education, site visits and sessions specific to owners, designers, trade partners, and general contractors. With over 1,600 attendees, it promises to be another fall favorite for the Rhumbix team. We’re featuring several key product demos, cool Rhumbix swag (PopSockets, hats, and more) and will highlight our NEW Time & Materials Tracking Tool.  We’re also planning a few extra surprises, so we hope to see you there!

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