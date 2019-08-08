Rhumbix Represents Construction Industry Via Bicycle Playing Cards

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has been chosen as one of 52 veteran-owned companies and organizations to receive their own Bicycle playing card as part of the “Post 9/11 Deck of 52,” created to highlight the efforts of the post 9/11 military community in providing opportunities and support to American veterans.
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