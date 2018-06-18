Rhumbix to Participate in CFMA Miami on June 23

Miami, Florida: Rhumbix, a premiere construction operations technology, is expanding their industry presence this season to include the Construction Financial Management Association’s (CFMA) Annual Conference and Exhibition. Hosted at the luxurious Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 23-27, 2018, the conference will cover a wide variety of topics relevant to the innovative construction professional in the 21st century. CFMA is proud to present today’s most cutting-edge solutions, including Rhumbix, on their exhibition floor that is scheduled to be the focus of at least nine hours of the conference. The solutions on the floor are all exemplary of the 2018 theme to “Reach Out, Branch Out, Top Out.”

With a cutting-edge product, entrepreneurial work culture, and consistently proven client outcomes, the team at Rhumbix know that they embody this motto, and were eager to get on board with the Conference and Exhibition. “When you have a mission and a set of core values that are authentic to your organization,” said Rhumbix COO Drew DeWalt in a recent interview, “it drives so much of the most important team decisions along with the myriad of individual decisions at the margins.”

The driving mission of Rhumbix comes foremost when the selective team chooses where to invest their time and energy; they enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to participate in the CFMA Conference and Exhibition because of its admirable alignment with these values. The upcoming event boasts

60 impressive speakers, including three-time Guinness World Record kayaker Robyn Benincasa and organizational psychology expert Tasha Eurich.

More than 20 industry leaders as sponsors.

A brand-new CFM Challenge game, which challenges attendees to navigate a pretend construction project together.

“This year’s Conference features four dynamic general sessions, five ignite sessions, 11 mini-conferences, 42 breakout sessions – including six advanced sessions, eight dawn peer groups, and a multitude of social and networking experiences as we ‘Reach Out Branch Out Top Out’ our way toward building our professional success,” said CFMA’s chairman Joe McLaughlin.

Rhumbix will be exhibiting their product at Booth 513 in the Sparkle Ballroom beginning on Sunday at 5 pm during the Exhibition’s opening receptions. Attendees can also check out Rhumbix during the scheduled dessert reception and prize drawings.

About Rhumbix: Rhumbix is a technology solution that improves every aspect of daily construction operations with data. Rhumbix boosts productivity, craft worker happiness, and building quality while providing a field experience that teams love.