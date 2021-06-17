Rhumbix to Sponsor PlanGrid Construction Summit on June 10th

San Francisco, CA: Rhumbix, an organization offering mobile-based construction field operations technology, will be sponsoring the upcoming PlanGrid Construction Summit on June 10th, 2018. PlanGrid is enthusiastic to partner with construction leaders, such as Rhumbix, to produce their inaugural summit for construction professionals who seek to innovate, collaborate, and shape the future of construction globally. Rhumbix’s mission strongly aligns with the summit’s theme to “Build Better, Together,” so the team was quick to jump on board with the game-changers at PlanGrid.

“With a rising global population, the resulting increase in demand for global economic development and an industry-wide trade labor shortage, we must immediately improve construction productivity to deliver the infrastructure our world needs,” said Tracy Young, CEO of PlanGrid. “The inaugural PlanGrid Construction Summit will address the macroeconomic trends of our industry and challenges we face, while bringing together builders and partners from across the globe to meet and inspire each other.”

The Rhumbix field construction platform empowers professionals involved in every stage of building – including foremen, project managers, operations leaders, and executives – with field data tracking solutions that provide value in collaborating for better outcomes on the field. Rhumbix is honored to provide insight at the summit, which

will feature NFL superstar Steve Young and Brasfield & Gorrie CIO Chris Kramer, among others, as speakers;

expects more than a 500-person turnout representative of every aspect of the 10 trillion-dollar industry;

and is being held at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco on June 10-11, 2018.

Both Rhumbix and PlanGrid are based in sunny Northern California and look forward to the series of keynotes, panels, and workshops at the PlanGrid Construction Summit. The sponsorship is the start of an ongoing partnership to deliver consistent solutions that aid construction groundbreakers to Build Better, Together.

About Rhumbix: Rhumbix is a technology solution that improves every aspect of daily construction operations with data. Rhumbix boosts productivity, craft worker happiness, and building quality while providing a field experience that teams love.