Rhumbix Welcomes David Gabriel as Vice President of Marketing

[San Francisco, CA] — [SEPT 26, 2025] — Rhumbix, the leading provider of digital field and workforce management solutions for trade contractors, is proud to announce the appointment of David Gabriel as Vice President of Marketing. Gabriel will lead Rhumbix’s global marketing strategy, driving brand growth, customer engagement, and market expansion as the company continues to scale its platform for self-performing general contractors and specialty trade contractors.

With more than a decade of experience building high-growth marketing organizations, Gabriel brings a proven track record of helping technology companies scale revenue, expand market share, and strengthen customer engagement.

A Strategic Addition to the Leadership Team

Gabriel most recently served as VP of Growth and Head of Marketing at EVOLVE, where he was the company’s first marketing hire and played a central role in scaling revenue from under $1M to nearly $14M ARR. At EVOLVE, he helped create the MEP VDC Software category, ran the industry-recognized MEP Force conference, and spearheaded early expansion into European markets, securing many high-profile enterprise accounts.

Prior to EVOLVE, Gabriel was Head of Growth Marketing at Applied Software (now part of GRAITEC North America), where he helped scale the company’s revenue from $50M to $100M+, contributed to a successful exit, and landed major Fortune 100 customers. He has also held leadership and consulting roles at SBI, Yip Yip Inc., and other technology companies, building expertise across demand generation, account-based marketing, and GTM strategy.

“David brings a proven track record of building a marketing team from scratch, and scaling a software platform in the construction industry. His expertise will help accelerate our mission to empower contractors with the tools they need to improve productivity, compliance, and profitability. We’re excited to have his leadership guiding our marketing team as we continue to expand Rhumbix’s impact across the construction industry,” said Zach Scheel, Co-Founder and CEO of Rhumbix

Driving Rhumbix Growth and Impact

Rhumbix’s innovative platform consolidates timekeeping, production tracking, T&M tracking, and labor compliance reporting into one solution, giving contractors a single source of truth for field and workforce management. With demand for digital workflows increasing across the construction industry, Gabriel’s leadership will focus on scaling awareness, building trust, and showcasing the measurable results Rhumbix delivers to contractors.

“I’m thrilled to join Rhumbix at such a pivotal time in the construction technology space. Contractors are demanding better visibility, tighter cost control, and real-time insights to stay competitive. Rhumbix has built the platform that delivers on all three. My focus will be to amplify that story, strengthen our brand presence, and help more contractors unlock the value of standardized field workflows,” said Mr. Gabriel.

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About Rhumbix

Rhumbix is a leading provider of Field & Workforce Management solutions designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and decision-making in construction. Built for the field and by the field, Rhumbix offers a robust platform that enables real-time data capture and seamless integration with existing workflows, empowering contractors to optimize project performance and profitability.