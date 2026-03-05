SPHERE LAS VEGAS - Building The Future Of Innovation in Entertainment
Peritus • March 05, 2026 • 3 min read
Building The Future Of Innovation In Entertainment
80,000+
T&M Tickets Generated
The world’s first spherical entertainment venue, powered by Rhumbix’s field labor tracking across 80,000+ T&M tickets and millions of work hours.
PROJECT OVERVIEW
Madison Square Garden Entertainment embarked on an unprecedented construction project: building the world’s first spherical entertainment venue in Las Vegas. This first-of-its-kind project presented extraordinary complexity and scale, with every structural element following the unique curved geometry of the sphere design.
As the owner planned to build multiple identical venues globally, they needed to establish comprehensive benchmarks and data from this inaugural project to optimize future sphere constructions.
THE CHALLENGE
The project operated on a time and materials (T&M) basis with over 30 subcontractors, creating significant challenges for labor tracking, cost verification, and project controls. With tens of thousands of workers across multiple trades, MSG required a sophisticated digital solution to capture real-time field data, validate subcontractor billing, and maintain visibility into labor consumption across this massive undertaking.
Key Challenges
- Capture Real-Time Field Data: Track daily labor, equipment, and materials across all trades with mobile-first technology
- Validate Subcontractor Billing: Verify and approve tens of thousands of T&M tickets against actual hours worked
- Maintain Project Visibility: Provide real-time insights into labor consumption across this massive undertaking
- Build Data Foundation: Create comprehensive benchmarks for planning future sphere venues globally
THE SOLUTION: WHY RHUMBIX
Rhumbix emerged as the ideal solution for MSG’s complex requirements. As virtually the only platform capable of deployment on such a large-scale project, Rhumbix offered daily labor, equipment, and materials tracking directly from the field through a mobile-first approach.
The platform uniquely balanced two critical needs: simplicity for field workers using mobile devices, and comprehensive data capture for office-based project controls.
Key Capabilities
- Universal Adoption Across All Trades: Every subcontractor could use an identical digital platform, ensuring consistent data format and workflow from field to office.
- Multi-Tier Approval Workflows: The system enabled data to flow seamlessly from subcontractors to the general contractor and owner for review and approval.
- Real-Time Verification Capabilities: Integration with site access systems and gate logging enabled triple verification of reported hours.
- Rapid Deployment at Scale: Through a train-the-trainer model and remote support, Rhumbix could onboard numerous subcontractors efficiently without on-site presence.
- Foundation for Future Projects: The platform would capture detailed labor consumption data to inform planning and optimization of subsequent sphere venues.
THE RESULT
Rhumbix was successfully implemented from project inception, with comprehensive adoption across all subcontractors. The platform delivered significant operational achievements that transformed how MSG managed this unprecedented construction project.
Project Success
- Scaled Deployment: Generated approximately 80,000 T&M tickets tracking millions of labor hours across the project lifecycle.
- Complete Subcontractor Onboarding: Every subcontractor on the project successfully adopted the digital platform, with training delivered remotely through project-specific materials and videos.
- Enhanced Project Controls: Provided real-time visibility into daily headcount and labor utilization, enabling the owner and general contractor to validate subcontractor invoicing against actual hours worked.
- Risk Mitigation: Triple verification system comparing Rhumbix data with site access solutions and gate logging systems helped prevent inflated labor billing on this T&M project.
- Data Foundation Established: Created a comprehensive digital record of labor consumption patterns that MSG could leverage for benchmarking and planning future sphere constructions in other locations.
- Operational Efficiency: The clerk of the works (independent third-party inspector) gained digital tools to verify and validate subcontractor activities daily, streamlining the approval process.
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