Startups Poised To Disrupt Construction Industry

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Recognizing opportunities to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar construction industry, a slew of startups are focused strictly on developing technologies to make construction projects go more smoothly while increasing productivity and efficiencies. Investors are joining the game, with a number of venture capital firms formed with the purpose of investing in construction technology.
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