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Time and money are both precious and often too easily compromised on construction projects. So, when a company is committed to innovation and customer service, they seek creative solutions to solve inefficient processes.
Today’s Success Spotlight
Jackson & Blanc is a full-service mechanical contracting firm, serving the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. The company provides mechanical system and HVAC construction, service, preventative maintenance programs, and repair. With a field force approaching 125 employees, their existing manual timekeeping process was an administrative nightmare, requiring over 10 hours per week of processing. Additional time was spent on investigating inconsistencies and correcting errors.
The Jackson & Blanc team wanted an easy to implement a solution that would solve the inefficiencies and countless hours associated with manual timekeeping and gain broad buy-in and adoption with an automated approach. The company chose Rhumbix to address the issues.
Within three months of embracing the Rhumbix Field Intelligent Platform, Jackson & Blanc stopped using paper and immediately was able to reduce their timekeeping process from 10 hours to only one hour per week. This translates to a savings of approximately $1000 per week in labor costs.
Want to learn more about Jackson & Blanc? Read the full case study here!