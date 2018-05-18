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Surface the Right Data Faster to Make Better Decisions

RhumbixMay 18, 2018 • 1 min read

Two great features debuted on the Rhumbix platform this week. Here is the latest:

Unit Rate Tracker Dashboard for Rhumbix Core

First up is the new unit rate tracker dashboard for the Rhumbix Core offering. With this new view, a project manager (PM) will have immediate insight into cost code performance by their crews. This data is great to review in weekly meetings with field supervisors, which will continue to drive a culture of job site productivity across projects.

PM’s will be able to see data in multiple ways:
1) The budget unit rate
2) Current week’s unit rate
3) Last week’s unit rate
4) The To Go unit rate
5) The Job To Date (JTD) average
6) 4-week historical view of unit rates.

How does this dashboard help your project run more smoothly? By surfacing key data, foreman and PMs can have crucial conversations sooner, helping to mitigate issues before they happen.

 

 

 

 

Weekly Signatures for Rhumbix Basic 

Second up is the highly anticipated weekly signatures feature which is now live. Going digital is a process, but ensuring that workflows can remain undisrupted or improved upon is critical for adoption. Many of our clients shared that they approve paper timecards with a weekly signature as opposed to daily. We’ve added this option so workers can now sign off on the weekly view of hours on a mobile device. A weekly signature can be accepted any day of the week, for example, say a craft worker is only with working on a project Monday and Tuesday that a week, they may now sign a weekly view of hours on Tuesday.

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