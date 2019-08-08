Tech Toys: New Emerging Tech Tools

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Technologies like BIM, drones, virtual reality and real-time workflow software have made an entrance that will forever alter the scope of the construction industry. Every few weeks, Construction Dive will provide a roundup of the latest technology product announcements that promise to boost productivity by saving contractors time, money and labor.
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