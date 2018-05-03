Three Military Techniques to Drive Construction Inclusion and Productivity

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Many people in the construction industry are military veterans. Many industries, including construction, are taking notice of the obvious (and not so obvious) benefits of hiring veterans.
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