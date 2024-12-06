Time Card Improvements | Mobile 4.3

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re happy to announce yet another update to our mobile application, v4.3. We have added a notice on the Time Card screen that shows you when a worker has no information added. If there is no time, no shift extras, and no absences the worker is circled in red to help your foremen figure out who they may have missed. See the below screenshot for an example.
The updated version is 4.3. It becomes available in the next few days in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.