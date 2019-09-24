Time Card Search | Mobile 4.2

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re excited to announce a powerful update to our mobile application. You are now able to search on the Time Card screen. Any app user can enter name, trade, or classification on the search bar to narrow down their selection. From there, they can apply the select function to edit just this subset of their crew. See the below screenshot for a sample search for only Electricians.
The updated version is 4.2. It is available now in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.