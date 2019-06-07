We are excited to announce the release of an update to our mobile app, version 3.6.0. This will be available early next week. This release improves the timekeeping user interface across a few workflows and makes the app available in Spanish. The Field Forms overview page received an update and we added a material search.

Timekeeping

Our app is available in Spanish! To activate this feature, set your default language to Spanish on your iOS or Android device. Shift extras and field forms do not translate along with your own information such as cost codes, equipment, and materials.

We added an icon to the Time Card screen indicating how many shift extras an employee has. When duplicating a time card you no longer have to select a start time. The duplicated time card will have the same start and end time as the original. The Edit Time screen got a makeover to be uniform with the rest of the app. This includes showing the project name and number with each cost code. The Week and Day Views are optimized for space on tablet devices.

T&M Tracking & Field Forms

For T&M and Field Forms, we added a search bar for materials. Lastly, you will see the project name, project number, and field form title on the Field Forms home screen.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.